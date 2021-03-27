New Delhi: A video of a woman slapping an associate of a revenue officer for allegedly harassing her in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh is being widely shared across social media. If reports are to be believed, the incident took place in Paonta Sahib at PWD department’s rest house. The accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a local revenue officer. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Closes Educational Institutions, Bans Holi Celebrations Amid Rising COVID Cases

In the viral video, the woman can be heard arguing that how can they feel safe at public places if they are not safe inside government premises. Also Read - Avalanche Hits Khangsar Village in Himachal Pradesh, No Casualty Reported So Far | Watch Video

Speaking to reporters, the victim alleged that revenue official Ramesh and his aide Shiv Kumar demanded sexual favours from her for giving her a certificate. Also Read - 8 Dead And 8 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

As per the reports of India Today, the duo asked her to meet personally and texted her at night. When she refused to fulfil their demands, they forced her to sit for hours in the government office.

Police have said that the matter is being probed and strict action would be taken against accused officers if found guilty.