New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death multiple times allegedly by her former boyfriend early on Tuesday. The incident took place on Matiala Road in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area and the victim was identified as Dolly Babbar.Also Read - IIT Student Harasses School Girls in Delhi, Uploads Their Morphed Pics on Social Media; Held

It is suspected that Dolly was earlier in a relationship with the accused, Ankit Gaba, who had been forcing her to get back in a relationship with him. Also Read - On Camera: Man Slits Woman's Throat in Crowded Delhi Market in Dwarka

The victim, who worked as a freelancer with event management companies, left her home for a friend’s birthday celebrations around 11pm, but a couple of hours later, and just 300 metres from her house in Om Vihar, she was spotted by a food delivery executive being attacked by three men. Also Read - Drunk Driver Fires at Another Vehicle in Delhi Cantt Area, 1 Injured; Police Suspect Road Rage

Police reached the spot and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed three men at the spot. One of them is stabbing her multiple times.

The woman’s family has alleged that Gaba, who is the main accused, reached out to her several times but she was not interested so she turned down his proposals.

He neighbours have also confirmed that the spot where she was killed is alleged to be a meeting spot for antisocials. They also claimed that many of them saw the attack but didn’t dare go to Dolly’s help fearing for their own safety. “We even put up a CCTV camera there, but someone stole it. Every day, the local boys consume liquor there and threaten us if we speak out about it,” Timesofindia.com reported.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused in the case, police said.