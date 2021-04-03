Bhubaneshwar: A 24-year-old woman was on Saturday allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by in-laws in Kendrapara district of Odisha because her family refused to pay dowry, a police officer said. The horrifying incident was caught on camera and its footage has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Odisha: Man Inserts Liquor Bottle Into Wife's Private Parts After She Refuses Prostitution Offer

In the viral video, several men could be seen with sticks in their hands beating the woman who is seen lying on the ground, assumably covered with some cloth after she was stripped naked. Another woman who tries to stop the men from beating her was also pushed away and beaten.

The woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station, following which a probe has been launched in the matter, he said.

According to the inspector of Nikirai police station, Kabuli Barik, some locals in Koruk village had tried to intervene to rescue the woman, who was apparently tortured for not being able to fulfil dowry demands. Her family members, however, did not pay heed to any of their requests.

The woman’s statement has been recorded, Barik said, adding that her in-laws have fled the village and a special police team has been constituted to hunt down the offenders.