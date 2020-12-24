New Delhi: At this scary time of new coronavirus strain, a woman who recently returned from UK has been tests positive for coronavirus. However, she managed to flee from Delhi after catching a train to Andhra Pradesh. Later, she has been picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son. Also Read - Inter-faith Couple From Uttar Pradesh Seeks Shelter in Delhi, High Court Intervention Brings Relief

As per updates, their swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine whether she contracted the new strain of COVID-19 which was detected in the United Kingdom last week. Also Read - Delhi Ready For Vaccination, Around 51 Lakh People To Get Vaccine in First Phase, Announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

This particular woman, who reached her hometown Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh after fleeing from a quarantine facility in New Delhi was apprehended by the Railway police and health authorities and admitted to a local hospital after Wednesday night. Also Read - SBI Employee, 19, Killed, Set Ablaze by Former Boyfriend in Andhra Pradesh, 2 Arrested

The development comes at a time when India is on a high alert following the detection of the new strain of coronavirus in the UK. Notably, India has started various measures including rigorous testing of those who had arrived from England recently.

The woman told the authorities that only home quarantine was recommended for her and she left New Delhi on her own as she was asymptomatic. However, her son, who went to the national capital to pick her up, was also admitted in the hospital and both have been kept in isolated rooms.

Alerted by Delhi police, the Railway police discovered she was travelling by the first class coach in AP Express and the information was passed on to the authorities in Rajamahendravaram.

However, no case has been registered against them so far. There was no official word yet on the woman’s fellow passengers on AP Express.