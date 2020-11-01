New Delhi: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday sparked a row after he made a sexist remark while accusing the Kerala government of relying on an ‘adulteress’ to target them. Also Read - Kerala Beaches to Reopen For Public From Today After Months-long Closure Due to COVID-19

"No one can trust a woman like her . If you think you can get an adulteress to target us, people of the state won't believe it," he said training guns on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Continuing with his problematic statement, the Kerala Congress Chief remarked that a woman with self-respect would end her life if raped or she would rather prevent it from happening again. "If someone says it happened once, it's understood, but she says everyone raped her. A woman with self-respect would end her life if raped or will try to prevent it from happening again."

When the issued snowballed, he apologised for his statement saying his intention was ill-targeted by certain quarters. “If my remark has hurt anyone, I am offering my unconditional apology. There are campaigns by certain quarters to depict it as anti-women, which isn’t true,” Mullappally Ramachandran said.

Notably, his statement came as Kerala police is mulling to transfer sexual assault complaints lodged by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair against UDF leaders to the Crime Branch.