Jaipur: Unidentified assailants slit a 55-year-old woman’s throat and chopped off her feet for her silver anklets on Tuesday while she was grazing her cattle at Jamwaramgarh near Jaipur, police informed. The body of the woman was later found in Khatepura village by the locals.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Dominant India Look to Fix Batting Order in Final Warm-up Game vs Australia

“Yesterday at around 12 noon, unidentified miscreants slit off a woman’s throat and chopped off her feet it seems for for her silver anklets and jewellery. At that time, the woman was grazing her cattle,” Jaipur Rural Superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma told news agency ANI today. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Aarohi, Abhimanyu, Akshara Are Tangled In Love Triangle | Watch

We have registered a case. We have formed 30 teams of total of 400 police personnel to hunt the culprits,” said Jaipur Rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma Also Read - Income Tax Return Last Date: File ITR For Free Before October 31; Details Here

She was grazing her cattle in her own field b/w 12.30-1 pm when some assailants chopped off her legs, she also suffered injuries in her neck. They fled with her silver anklets. 30 Police teams are searching for them. Postmortem will be done: Jaipur rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma pic.twitter.com/urBpbfwUOE — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Police and RAC personnel have been deployed in the area. Further probe in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Family members of the woman refused to hand over her body to the police and sat on a dharna along with local people.

The family members of the woman staged a dharna at the very spot where the body was found, Circle Officer Lakhan Meena said. “Their demands include immediate arrest of the killers, a compensation and a government job to one of her family members,” he said, adding that several teams have been formed to identify and look for the assailants.

Rajasthan: A woman, Geeta Devi, died in Jaipur Rural after assailants chopped off her legs, slit her throat to loot her silver anklets while she was grazing her cattle in her field y'day Locals protest with her body; demand compensation-job for her kin &punishment for assailants pic.twitter.com/2v5YReifsq — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Targeting the state government over the gruesome murder, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should also take note of crimes occurring in Rajasthan.

“Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl who can fight)’ in Uttar Pradesh, should come to Jamwaramgarh of Jaipur and see what kind of incident has happened here. She should take up the fight for the rights of women in Rajasthan,” he said.