Home

News

India

Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase On Rohtak-Jaipur Highway, Murder Suspected

Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase On Rohtak-Jaipur Highway, Murder Suspected

In the purported video, a woman is seen lying inside the suitcase with her mouth taped shut and her legs tied together with a green rope.

Police said the manner in which the body was found indicated that it may be a case of murder.

Panipat: Police on Tuesday said a woman’s body was found in a suitcase on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway near a railway overbridge in Haryana’s Panipat. Soon after getting information about the incident, a Haryana Police team reached the spot. After sometime, a Forensic Science Laboratory team also reached the spot and inspected the suitcase and the spot where the suitcase was found.

IPS officer Mayank Mishra, ASP Panipat zone also reached the spot with his team. Police officials stated that all the necessary evidence was gathered.

You may like to read

“The police are investigating. Since the body was unidentified it was sent to the civil hospital,” police officials told PTI.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the purported video, a woman is seen lying inside the suitcase with her mouth taped shut and her legs tied together with a green rope.

Police said the manner in which the body was found indicated that it may be a case of murder.

In this regard, Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan formed five teams to investigate the incident. The teams include Crime Investigation Agency Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3 as well as Sector 29 police station and cyber team is being led by the ASP.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.