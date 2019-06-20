Guwahati: A headless body of a woman was found near the Kamakhya temple at the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, on Wednesday, ahead of the annual religious fair on the occasion of Ambubachi festival. The police have said that the motive was behind the beheading is superstition and there is no need for the people to get scared.

“We are investigating the case, this was done by someone superstitious, there is no need for people to be scared,” said Devraj Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner of Police.

According to the police, the body was found on the steps leading to the Banadurga temple adjacent to the main Kamakhya temple and items used for offering prayers were recovered from the site.

Deepak Kumar, Commissioner of Police, visited the site and told that security arrangements in and around the temple have been intensified in view of the gruesome death.

Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on Tuesday visited the temple premises and reviewed preparations for the annual socio-spiritual congregation from June 22-25.

During the four-day Ambubachi Mela, the doors of the temple are closed for the devotees and regular rituals are suspended for four days because it is believed that Devi Kamakhya goes through her annual menstruation cycle.

Likening the earth to Devi Kamakhya, no agricultural activity is undertaken during the period. On the fifth day, devotees are allowed to enter the temple only after the ‘shuddhi‘ or the ritualistic bath of the deity.

Over 25 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to visit the five-day festival, official sources said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)