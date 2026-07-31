Women allowed free travel in DTC buses using Pink Tickets until August 15; details inside

According to a previous circular issued on July 10, only female passengers holding a valid 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' (NCMC) were eligible for free travel on DTC buses starting August 1. However, to ensure that all eligible women have sufficient time to obtain the cards, the government has decided to continue the existing free travel arrangement until August 15.

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New Delhi: In a relief for female passengers, the Delhi government has permitted them to use ‘pink tickets’ for free travel on DTC buses until August 15. An official shared this information on Friday. The official stated that, as a result of this decision, the deadline for the mandatory use of the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ (NCMC) for free travel has been extended from August 1 to August 16.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh explained that under the revised decision, conductors will continue to issue pink tickets until midnight on August 15, while the mandatory use of the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ will come into effect on August 16.

He stated that this decision was taken to facilitate a smooth transition to the smart card-based system and to ensure that no eligible passenger faces inconvenience during this changeover.

He noted that a total of 17.04 lakh pink cards had been issued by July 31, reflecting the overwhelming response from female passengers to this initiative.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said the decision to extend the deadline was made entirely in the interest of female passengers, ensuring that every eligible beneficiary has ample time to obtain the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’.

He urged all female passengers to get their NCMC cards made before August 16 so they can continue to avail the free travel facility without interruption.

He added that officials have been instructed to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns and provide all possible assistance to ensure a smooth transition for everyone.

According to a previous circular issued on July 10, only female passengers holding a valid ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ (NCMC) were eligible for free travel on DTC buses starting August 1. However, to ensure that all eligible women have sufficient time to obtain the cards, the government has decided to continue the existing free travel arrangement until August 15.

Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that the Delhi government is making every effort to ensure this transition is smooth, citizen-friendly, and hassle-free.

He added that instructions have been issued to all bus depot managers, regional managers, and conductors to intensify public awareness campaigns and assist women in obtaining their ‘Pink Saheli Smart Cards’ before the revised deadline.

(With IANS inputs)