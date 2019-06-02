New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government might soon waive off the bus and metro fare for women commuters, in bid to facilitate public travel for them.

A Delhi government official was quoted by the Times of India, “The government is planning free travel for women in public transport and is going to bear the loss of revenue that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, and the cluster scheme buses would face due to this decision.”

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot is believed to be chairing meets with senior DMRC officials to chart out a possible scenario where women travellers could avail concessions or complete tariff waiver.

The move that is ‘being explored’ at the moment, senior officials say is difficult to plan and implement since it carries technical challenges.

From surveys and the number of trips carried by them every day by buses or the metro has to be ascertained in accordance with how the Delhi government aims to fund the proposed plan.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on such a plan yet by the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation).

The same TOI report though quoted a senior official who said, “Keeping in mind the technological challenges in mind, it would not be easy to allow free travel to a section of commuters…”

The concept of free public transport is not new in the world- like how Luxembourg is about to scrap ticket fee for its buses, trains, and trams in its bid to save the environment. Many European countries provide free public transport to reduce pollution, like Dunkirk in France, etc.