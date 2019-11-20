New Delhi: In another horrific incident in the heart of the city that exposes how the law and order is in tatters, a woman was gang-raped in a cab that she took from Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram to Kashmere Gate in New Delhi on Monday night. Police launched a manhunt and both the accused have been nabbed after a brief chase by police which involved rounds of fire to be shot as the accused were trying to flee. They were spotted by police near Greater Noida and was signalled to stop, but as they attempted to flee, police opened fire. Both of them received bullet injuries in their legs.

According to a report, the woman got alarmed when the accused took a wrong turn and reached the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The woman asked them to stop but they threatened to kill her with a knife. At a distance of one kilometre from Zero Point on Yamuna Expressway, they stopped the car, raped her and fled. The woman informed the police and filed a case.

The suspects were identified as Monti, a cabbie who drives for a private cab aggregator and a native of Mainpuri, and his accomplice Rajeev, a resident of Noida Sector 51, said a report.