New Delhi: Three years after a ‘botched’ haircut, which left her “with little or almost no hair”, a model has received Rs 2 crore as compensation from a salon of a five-star hotel in the national capital. The 42-year-old model Ashna Roy who had visited the salon in 2018 got the compensation after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) passed an order and observed that she has gone through the pain and trauma following the incident.Also Read - Rain Lashes Several Parts of Delhi, More Shower Expected on Friday

Passed by Justice RK Agrawal and Dr SM Kantikar, the order said, “Women are emotionally attached to their hair and no doubt that they are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair. The complainant was a model for hair products because of her long hair. She has done modelling for VLCC and Pantene. But due to haircutting against her instructions, by the Opposite Party No 2, she lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model.” Also Read - Jamia University to Reopen From Nov For Final Year Vaccinated PhD Students

Furthermore, the order stated, “She was working as a senior management professional and earning a decent income. She underwent severe mental breakdown and trauma due to negligence of the Opposite Party No.2 in cutting her hair and could not concrete her job and finally, she lost her job. This apart, the Opposite Party No.2 is also guilty of medical negligence in hair treatment. Her scalp was burnt and still there is allergy and itching due to fault of the staff of Opposite Party No.2.” Also Read - Saree Row: Delhi's Aquila Restaurant Issues Statement, Claims Woman Abused & Slapped Staff | Watch

In April 2018, right before an important job interview, the mode (then 39) had visited the hotel’s salon. However, she was left ‘shocked’ after the service as despite her ‘instructions for long flicks/layers covering her face in the front’, the hairstylist “chopped off her entire hair, leaving only four inches from the top.”

The model had alleged she was “left with little or almost no hair” due to the free hair treatment offered to her by the salon.