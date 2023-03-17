Home

Women In Puducherry To Travel Free In Govt Buses; Allowance For Widows Hiked

The CM also announced that the financial assistance for widows has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Free travel for all women in government buses in Puducherry: CM (Representative image)

Women To Travel For Free In Puducherry Govt Buses: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday made a major announcement on Friday where he said all women can travel for free in the government-run busses in the Union Territory. The CM also announced that the financial assistance for widows has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. The CM made this announcement in the assembly today.

Meanwhile, the allowance for widows has also been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000.

Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy also said that steps are being taken to bring new industries.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rangaswamy presented the entire budget of Rs 11,600 crore in Puducherry on March 13. After 12 years, a full budget was tabled in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Rangaswamy also announced that free laptops will be provided to school students.

