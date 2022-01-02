New Delhi: Months after photos of women were uploaded on an dodgy app using open-source platform GitHub, another incident has come to light were hundreds of women listed for “auction”, with photographs sourced without permission, on an app called ‘Bulli Bai’. Probe has been initiated by both Delhi and Mumbai police after many took took to social media to complain about the matter.Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Top Facebook Official Ankhi Das Files Complaint With Delhi Cyber Cell Alleging Death Threat

Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging that she was being targetted by an unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ created on GitHub platform. Also Read - Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit Arrests Man From Rajasthan For Sending Threatening Mails to CM Kejriwal

A female journalist on Saturday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against unknown persons for allegedly uploading her doctored picture on a website “with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women”. She shared a copy of the complaint on her Twitter handle and sought immediate registration of an FIR and investigation against the unknown set of people who are “seeking to harass and insult Muslim women” on social media and the internet. Also Read - Cyber Crime Cell Arrests Nigerian National for Duping People in Fraudulent Schemes

“I was shocked to find out this morning that a website/portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. This needs immediate action, as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other similarly situated independent women and journalists,” the complaint stated.

“I enclose snapshots of the said tweet directed at me herein as well as of other tweets. The term Bulli bai’ itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal (bullibai.github.io) is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term Bulli’ is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women,” she said.

The Delhi Police has responded on Twitter and said that the matter has been taken cognisance of, and concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action.

Mumbai Cyber Police has also begun to probe into objectionable content on the app ‘Bulli Bai’, an official told news agency PTI

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw late on Saturday also took cognisance of the matter and tweeted that action has been taken and the GitHub user behind the ‘Bulli Bai’ app had been blocked and “further action” was being coordinated.

“GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Police authorities are coordinating further action,” Vaishnaw said in a reply to a tweet by Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Shiv Sena MP had asked, “I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored.”

Earlier in July, Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against the creators of a mobile application for allegedly uploading photos of Muslim women without their consent and using inappropriate remarks against them. The case is related to an app named ‘SULLI DEAL’ that allegedly uploads photos of women without their consent and uses the hosting platform ‘GITHUB’ to auction the stolen photos. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo moto cognisance of the “defunct website called ‘Sulli Deals’.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)