‘Women Molested And Babies Killed’: Rahul Rakes Up Manipur Violence Issue In Poll-Bound Mizoram

Rahul Gandhi said it is amazing to me that PM Modi and the Centre are so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi, who began a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, asserted that the Congress had ushered in peace in the insurgency-hit northeastern state with the signing of a peace accord in 1986.

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a political rally in poll-bound Mizoram on Monday and raked up the Manipur violence issue in the state. He charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about happenings in Israel than in Manipur.

While addressing a rally after undertaking a 2-km-long padayatra through the city roads, he said that neighbouring Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but has been divided into two states on ethnic lines.

“It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed,” he said.

“The idea of India that respects each other, is tolerant, learns from other ideas, religions and languages and that loves itself as a whole… That is the idea of India which is under attack by the BJP.

“They (BJP) attack different communities, religions and languages. They spread hatred and violence in the country. They spread arrogance, lack of understanding and this is completely against the idea of India,” he added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is scheduled on November 7. Ahead of the Assembly elections in Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to campaign for the party, which governed the mountainous state for many years till 2018.

The Congress has recently formed the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA) with two local parties — People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP).

The state Congress President Lalsawta said that the MSA was formed to unitedly fight against the BJP.

While referring to the resolution adopted by the MSA, Lalsawta also urged other political parties to join the alliance for the survival of the Mizos and their religion.

“It is alleged that ever since the saffron party and its allies came to power at the Centre in 2014, there have been concerted efforts to demolish the minority communities, especially the tribals, and to usher in a Hindu kingdom by a series of legislations, to which the MSA does not want to remain a silent spectator,” says the MSA resolution.

In the current Mizoram Assembly, the Congress has five members, while the PC and the ZNP do not have any representation.

In July, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had constituted a 12-member Mizoram state election committeeheaded by state party chief Lalsawta.

Former chief minister and long time state party president, Lal Thanhawla is also part of the panel. The Congress was voted out of power in 2018 by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

