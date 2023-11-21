Women Outnumber Men Voters Across Large Parts Of Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh, Mizoram; MP In Close Race

In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 76.47 per cent, while in the second phase, the voter turnout was 75.88 per cent.

Women Outnumber Men Voters Across Large Parts Of Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh, Mizoram; MP In Close Race

New Delhi: In Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, women outnumbered men voters in exercising their franchise in the two-phased polls. According to figures released on Sunday by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, 1.55 crore people cast ballots in all 90 assembly. Among them, 77.48 lakh were men and 78.12 lakh were women. There are 1.97 crore voters in the state, consisting of 98.2 lakh men and 98.5 lakh women.

Trending Now

In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 76.47 per cent, while in the second phase, the voter turnout was 75.88 per cent.

In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout. These included Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta. Of the 20 seats that went for polls in the first phase, women outnumbered men in 16 Assembly constituencies.

The massive turnover can also be related to the schemes announced by various political parties directly targeting women in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced an annual grant of Rs 12,000 to married women, subsidised LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500 for economically disadvantaged families, and a deposit of Rs 1,50,000 on birth of a girl child in BJP-affiliated households. The Congress announced subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to every stratum of society. The party also announced an annual grant of Rs 15,000 for women.

Apart from Chhattisgarh phase two, all 230 assemblies in Madhya Pradesh also went for polls on Friday. The state recorded 77.15% voter turnout – 1.52% higher than 2018. In the state, men outnumbered women. The male voter turnout was 78.21% against women’s 76.03%, numbers from state CEO show. Of the 5.52 crore registered voters in the state, 2.85 crore are men and 2.67 crore women.

On November 7, Mizoram assembly elections were conducted. There, too, women voters outnumbered men. The state recorded 80.66% turnout. While women voters’ turnout was 81.25%, men’s was 80.04%, numbers from state CEO show. Mizoram has 8.38 lakh voters, including 4.32 lakh women. You may like to read

On December 3, the votes from these two states and the other two that haven’t held elections will be tallied. Telangana will hold elections on November 30 and Rajasthan on November 25.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.