Women Outnumber Men Voters Across Large Parts Of Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh, Mizoram; MP In Close Race
In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 76.47 per cent, while in the second phase, the voter turnout was 75.88 per cent.
New Delhi: In Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, women outnumbered men voters in exercising their franchise in the two-phased polls. According to figures released on Sunday by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, 1.55 crore people cast ballots in all 90 assembly. Among them, 77.48 lakh were men and 78.12 lakh were women. There are 1.97 crore voters in the state, consisting of 98.2 lakh men and 98.5 lakh women.
On November 7, Mizoram assembly elections were conducted. There, too, women voters outnumbered men. The state recorded 80.66% turnout. While women voters’ turnout was 81.25%, men’s was 80.04%, numbers from state CEO show. Mizoram has 8.38 lakh voters, including 4.32 lakh women.
