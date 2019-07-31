New Delhi: Hours, after joint raids were carried out at the university run by him in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan blasted the officers who took part in the operation and levelled charges of misconduct against women on them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said that women professors at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University were heckled and abused. He added that an unmarried girl was also taken aside and made to sit in a separate vehicle alone for hours. “Women professors were heckled&abused, they took an unmarried girl in their vehicle&kept her with them till 2 am, aren’t they ashamed? Those who killed the daughter of Unnao, those who are saving rapists, will they save our daughters?”

Azam Khan on search operation at Jauhar Univ in Rampur: Women professors were heckled&abused,they took an unmarried girl in their vehicle&kept her with them till 2 am,aren’t they ashamed?Those who killed daughter of Unnao,those who are saving rapists,will they save our daughters? pic.twitter.com/yF9G2RJhkA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2019

Khan was recently caught on a sticky wicket himself when speaking in the Lok Sabha, he passed unbecoming remarks at a woman BJP MP sitting in the speaker’s chair. Following an uproar, the SP leader also tendered an unconditional apology to the MP.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, his son Abdullah Azam was detained for creating hindrance in government work while raids were being carried out at the university.

Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university’s library. He said, “Azam’s son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in the government work.” Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

With inputs from agencies