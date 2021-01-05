After the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the government failed to reach any concrete solution, the agitating farmers are now all set to intensify their protest against the contentious farm bill passed by the Centre in the month of September. The farmers had earlier threatened to take out a “tractor parade” to New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day if their demands against the new agricultural laws are not met. Now, visuals of women driving tractors appear from Haryana’s Jind. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Deadlock Continues as Unions Firm on Repeal of Laws, Next Meet on Jan 8 | Top Developments

At several places across the state, women are receiving training to drive tractors, with one such session held for those belonging to Jind district, at Khatkar Toll Plaza on Jind-Patiala National Highway, on Monday.

Sikkim Nain, from Safa Kheri village, said around a hundred of them from the district have been attending the training sessions at the toll plaza, with similar preparations on across the state. "This is just a trailer for the government. We will take our tractors to the Red Fort to participate in the tractor parade. It will be a historical event," said Nain to The Indian Express.

“Women power has joined the battlefield now. We are not going to retreat, don’t take us lightly. This is the second battle of Independence. If we don’t fight today, what would be our reply to future generations? ” she added.

The protesting farmers had earlier, ahead of the seventh round of talks with the government, had said that they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day, if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference, the union leaders said time has come for “decisive” action as their demands have not been addressed by the government yet. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said their proposed parade will be called “Kisan Parade” and it will be be held after the Republic Day parade. After the press conference, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI that farm unions are hopeful for the January 4 meeting, but they cannot trust the government going by their experience with them.