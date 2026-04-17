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Womens reservation act now in force, Debate continues on rollout and delimitation process

Women’s reservation act now in force, Debate continues on rollout and delimitation process

India takes a significant step as the Women Reservation Act comes into force, aiming to boost female participation in politics through reserved seats in Parliament and state assemblies.

Women Reservation Act

New Delhi: Women Reservation Bill 2023 or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has come into effect. With this provision, women will be ensured inclusion in greater numbers in the Parliament as well as state assemblies.

Earlier today, the Union government issued a notification stating that Articles 102, 191, and 333 of the Constitution have come into effect with regard to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023.

Details of Reservation for Women

One out of every three seats will be reserved for women in both the Lok Sabha as well as state legislative assemblies. These seats will include those reserved for SC and ST candidates. There are currently not enough women representatives in Parliament, however, this reservation will help ensure increased representation in government.

Reservation for Women to Not be Effective Immediately

The reservation will not be effective immediately, it will take place after the next census and the delimitation exercise which decides constituency boundaries in the country is completed. According to political analysts, women will likely be able to take advantage of this reservation policy by the 2029 general elections. Speaking about the reservation immediately after the bill was passed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked for the act to be implemented within one year.

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BJP MPs Speak Out on Reservation Bill

Union Minister Smriti Irani in a strongly worded statement said that Gandhi’s demand was “shameful” and thanked the Parliament “for rising above political tweets”. Union MoS for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar called Gandhi’s demand a “slap” in Gandhi’s face and said the law would be brought into effect at the appropriate time.

BJP MP Uma Bharti was quoted as saying that women reservation would now mean increased seats for Bharat instead of Hindus. She further said that Muslims should also ask for reservation for women.

India Becomes More Woman-Inclusive

This reservation could change the political scene in India by ensuring women have a seat at the table when it comes to law-making and passing bills. In India, women make up nearly half of the country’s population.

Presently, women only account for a small percentage of total members in both the Parliament and state assemblies. This bill will increase women’s presence in politics and policy-making.

Women Reservation Bill Passed By Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

While the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier today, Rajya Sabha had passed it on September 19. The reservation will ensure women have better opportunities to represent India at large. This is a huge win for women’s rights activists in India and around the world. Now that the bill has been passed into law, we wait to see when women will take charge of their seats in Parliament.

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