Women’s Reservation Bill Cleared In Lok Sabha, Set To Be Passed In Rajya Sabha Today

This is the first time the bill has been able to clear the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the much-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill after hours of fierce debate. The bill, which will now grant 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, received massive support during the ongoing special session of parliament with 454 votes. This legislation, which had been pending for the past 27 years, has finally been passed. Now, the bill will be put up in the Rajya Sabha today and once securing approval, it will be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent, after which it will become law.

What PM Modi Said?

“Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process”, PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Women Will Not Immediately Enjoy The Benefits

However, women will not immediately enjoy the benefits of this legislation. Clause 334A of the bill states that it will come into effect following the first census conducted after the constitution amendment is passed, to be followed by a delimitation exercise.

The delimitation exercise is likely to occur after the first census conducted post-2026, meaning that the bill will most likely be enacted in the 2029 elections.

“After elections (next year), soon census and delimitation exercise will take place. After this, there will be 1/3 women in this house,” Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha.

However, some political commentators, like Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, believe that “it may not happen till 2039.

Despite the opposition’s inability to secure acceptance of its demands, including immediate implementation rather than the proposed 2029 timeline by the government, reservations for OBCs and Muslims within the general quota, and the inclusion of a caste-wise headcount with the decennial census, the overwhelming support received indicates that the bill is likely to sail through the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This brings the possibility of enacting a law reserving one-third of seats in Parliament and legislatures tantalizingly close.

Government sources emphasized that once the bill is passed by Parliament and receives the President’s assent, it will automatically apply to all state assemblies without the need for separate ratification.

Pass Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously, Shortcomings Can Be Rectified Later: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the opposition for the unanimous passage of the women’s reservation bill and said shortcomings, if any, can be rectified at a later date. Brushing aside apprehensions of a delay in the bill’s implementation, Shah said the next government will conduct the census and the delimitation exercise immediately after the elections and set in motion the process to make reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies a reality.

Intervening in the debate on the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, Shah indicated that women’s reservation will become a reality after 2029. He said the passage of the women’s reservation bill will mark the start of a new era, and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented the vision of women-led development at the recent G20 Summit.

Women’s Reservation Bill Incomplete Without OBC Quota: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that he supports the women’s reservation bill but lamented that the measure was “incomplete” as it lacks quota for other backward classes. Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the women’s reservation bill, he also said the President should have been invited when the transfer of proceedings took place from the old to the new Parliament building.

