Hyderabad: A young boy has come up with an innovative solution that can enhance women security and provide an electric shock to an attacker.

Gadi Harish, 23, and his friend, Sai Teja, has invented a ‘smart’ bangle which can not only generate shock but can also send live location and warnings to relatives and police if a woman is in danger.

“If someone attacks a woman wearing the bangle, she’ll have to tilt her hand in a certain angle which will automatically activate the device and give an electric shock to the attacker,” said Harish.

Harish said that later the device will also send the live location of the woman to the programmer’s number through SMS.

Gadi Harish said, “I have developed a project named self-security bangle for women, this device is completely different from the devices available in the market. I have developed this project with the help of my friend, Sai Teja.”

The cost of the bangle is currently Rs 2000 but both friends need some technical support from the government to develop this project and have sought assistance for the same.