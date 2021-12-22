New Delhi: In a first, women security personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed for the protection of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Gursharan Kaur, the wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sources said as per news agency ANI report.Also Read - Mere Paas Behen Hai: Priyanka Gandhi Paraphrases Iconic 'Deewar' Dialogue To Woo Voters Ahead Of UP Polls

This comes after the Union Home Ministry in September had given a go-ahead to the CRPF to deploy women security personnel for VVIP duty.

According to a News18 report, the Ministry of Home Affairs had already approved the selection of women personnel submitted by the CRPF. "Initially 6 platoons of women personnel will be raised," the report quoted an official communication. The CRPF is giving a 10-week training to the first batch of 33 women police personnel selected for the important role.

The introduction of women security personnel is being seen as a priority especially ahead of the poll season in Uttar Pradesh, among four other states next year. The decision was reportedly taken after witnessing violence during the West Bengal elections on leaders including BJP President JP Nadda during their rallies.

“After getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the process of induction of these women personnel has started. It will be done in a phase-wise manner. Selected women will get adequate training,” a CRPF official told News18. They are being trained to operate assault rifles including the AK-47.