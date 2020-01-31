New Delhi: Controversial UP BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Thursday targeted women protesters leading several anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country, saying that a probe was needed to find out the source of funding of these protests.

Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana, also remarked that sedition accused Jawaharlal Nehru student Sharjeel Imam should be ‘shot,’ his comment coming on a day a minor opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters at the prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi, injuring one.

Speaking at a rally, and later repeating his remarks in an interview to news agency ANI, said, “The women sitting on protests have no work. A probe is needed to find out the source of funding of these protests.”

Sangeet Som,BJP MLA: The women sitting on protests have no work, a probe is needed to find out the source of funding of these protests. As far as ppl like Sharjeel Imam who talk of breaking India are concerned, such ppl should be shot dead publicly pic.twitter.com/PBM3ne5824 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2020

Inspired by the ongoing women-led anti-CAA protest at the national capital’s Shaheen Bagh, several similar sit-ins are now taking place across the country.

Speaking about Sharjeel, who has been charged with sedition by several states for his now-infamous speech in which he threatened to cut-off Assam from the rest of India, he said, “As far as people like Sharjeel Imam who call for breaking India are concerned, they should be shot dead publicly.”

According to reports, during his interrogation by the Delhi Police, Sharjeel admitted that the video of his speech was genuine. He is also reported to have told the police that he believes that India should be an Islamic state.

Targeting the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which too has been a hotbed of anti-CAA protests, he said, “Such institutes, instead of being temples of education, harbour terrorists.”

Several BJP leaders have come under fire in recent days for their speeches targeting the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Leaders like Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, candidate from the Model Town constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, have been slapped with a ban by the EC for their hate speeches.