New Delhi: In the runup to the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel for women in public transport- this includes the Delhi metro, cluster buses and DTC buses.

The expense of this will be borne by the Delhi government, said Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, adding that the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) is onboard the plan.

The total expense of this proposed project to the state exchequer has tentatively been pegged at nearly Rs 1200 crore.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal assured that this is a step towards making public transport and the city safer for women.

He said, “I’ve given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal – for both DTC & metro – on how & when can this be implemented. We’re making an effort to start this within 2-3 months. We’re also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation.”

Elucidating on their plan, Arvind Kejriwal added, “Subsidy won’t be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford can purchase tickets, they needn’t take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets¬ take subsidy so that others could benefit.”

Kejriwal further said that they had earlier asked the Centre to not increase the price of tickets, but they didn’t agree. “We told them we’ve 50-50 partnership, let’s give 50-50 subsidy on raised prices, they didn’t agree. Delhi government will bear the fare of what we’re going to do. We needn’t take approval for this,” the Delhi Chief Minister explained.