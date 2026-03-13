Home

Women will lead Delhi’s development’: CM Rekha Gupta highlights role of education, leadership and empowerment in capital’s future growth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says women will lead the capital’s development, stressing education, skills, and leadership opportunities as key drivers for empowering women and shaping the city’s future.

Women will lead Delhi’s development (the image is AI generated)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has said women will lead Delhi’s development in future. Delivering her address at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Gupta said women will play a significant role in deciding Delhi’s future.

Providing women with education, skills, and opportunities to lead will help Delhi to flourish in the long run, she added.

Empowering women for a better tomorrow

“Leading” by women refers to women empowerment through education, skills, and leadership roles. Today, women-led development has arrived in India and women are at the forefront of politics, technology, research, startups, healthcare, and many other sectors.

Allowing women to contribute to the development of the city and the country equally will speed up the process, CM Rekha Gupta said.

Girls should study up to graduation

While addressing the students at IGDTUW convocation ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said every girl child in Delhi should study at least up to graduation. Girls who study further have better opportunities to earn and provide for themselves which in turn helps them to come forward as strong leaders of the country, she added.

1,181 students graduated at the ceremony

University students received 1,181 degrees, including bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees at the convocation ceremony. Graduates are expected to become future leaders and innovators of the country. Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister said she hopes the girls would inspire others and set an example for the new generation.

Women have done wonders everywhere

Leadership and courage know no gender, said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while addressing the students.

Women have accomplished wonders in all fields be it politics, sports, or arts. Women’s participation in leadership roles is important for the development of society, she added.

Girls today have better opportunities

With better educational opportunities, girls have been growing as leaders to build a strong nation. Skill India, Digital India and Startup India are programmes launched by the central government that has opened various career opportunities for women.

Empowering women doesn’t only betters their life but helps in nation building too. Students can harness the power of upcoming sectors such as AI, digitalization, and startups to build a career for themselves while helping India grow, Gupta said.

Women stepping up as leaders

Women have been taking up leadership positions in governance, technology, research, and healthcare. They have also been contributing their bit as entrepreneurs by founding their startups.

Women contribution at each level will help India move towards building a better society, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi government empowering women

Delhi Chief Minister further added that her government is also working towards empowering women by providing them with better skill opportunities and encouraging research and technology.

“A strong Delhi can only be built when women are taught to stand on their own feet. Women will decide Delhi’s future”, she added.

Thanking the university for graduating women leaders of tomorrow, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government will continue to work towards empowering women and building a better environment for them in Delhi.

