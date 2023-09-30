Home

News

RJD Leader Stirs Controversy, Says ‘Those With Lipsticks And…’ Might Exploit Women’s Reservation Bill

RJD Leader Stirs Controversy, Says ‘Those With Lipsticks And…’ Might Exploit Women’s Reservation Bill

Senior leader of Rahstriya Janata Dal (RJD), Abdul Bari Siddiqui has made a controversial remark on the certain women in Parliament who because of their appearance, might exploit the Women's Reservation Bill. He has said, 'Women who wear lipsticks and...'

Abdul Bari Siddiqui

New Delhi: The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed with absolute majority by both Houses of the Parliament during the Special Session held this month. The Bill has also received the accent of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and has now become a law. Senior leader of the political party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Abdul Bari Siddiqui has made a controversial remark on the women in the Parliament with respect to the Women’s Reservation Bill. The leader has said that ‘those with lipsticks and..’ might exploit the Bill and therefore, reservations must be provided to women belonging to the backward communities. Read more to know the controversial statement made by Abdul Bari Siddiqui and how he later defended it..

Trending Now

RJD Leader Stirs Controversy With Statement Over Women’s Reservation Bill

As mentioned earlier, the RJD leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui has made a statement regarding women in Parliament for whom there is going to be reservation according to the Women’s Reservation Bill. Abdul Bari Siddiqui was addressing an event in Muzaffarpur, Bihar where he said, “Those with lipsticks and bob cut hairstyles would come forward in the name of women’s reservation. The government should instead provide reservations for women belonging to backward communities.”

You may like to read

Abdul Bari Siddiqui’s Advice To His Supporters

Apart from his controversial and ‘sexist’ remark on the Women’s Reservation Bill, the leader also asked his supporters to stay away from social media and television until the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 conclude. He said, “You should stop watching the TV and spending time on social media without using your brains.” The RJD Leader also said that his supporters must fight for their share, “Let us resolve to remember the disrespect to our ancestors. We will educate our children and fight for our share.”

After the remark stirred a controversy, Abdul Bari Siddiqui defended his statement and said that he did not intend to hurt anybody and that it was aimed at the ‘ease of understanding for the rural people’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES