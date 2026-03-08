Home

Women’s Day 2026: How women leaders are spearheading a literacy revolution in villages

The story of women’s literacy in Bihar has been nothing short of amazing over the past twenty years. The female literacy rate peaked at about 74%, compared to just over 33% in 2001.

While this was due, in large part, to extensive education and awareness campaigns, it would also be impossible without the powerful leadership exhibited by women village heads at the grassroots level. Women’s participation in the Panchayati Raj system has contributed to the acceleration of literacy and self-sufficiency in the countryside.

