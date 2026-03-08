  • Home
  • News
  • Womens Day 2026: How women leaders are spearheading a literacy revolution in villages

Women’s Day 2026: How women leaders are spearheading a literacy revolution in villages

The story of women's literacy in Bihar has been nothing short of amazing over the past twenty years. The female literacy rate peaked at about 74%, compared to just over 33% in 2001. While this wa

Published date india.com Published: March 8, 2026 9:10 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Women’s Day 2026: How women leaders are spearheading a literacy revolution in villages
Iran-Israel conflict: US is participating in Israeli strikes on Iran: Report

The story of women’s literacy in Bihar has been nothing short of amazing over the past twenty years. The female literacy rate peaked at about 74%, compared to just over 33% in 2001.

While this was due, in large part, to extensive education and awareness campaigns, it would also be impossible without the powerful leadership exhibited by women village heads at the grassroots level. Women’s participation in the Panchayati Raj system has contributed to the acceleration of literacy and self-sufficiency in the countryside.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.