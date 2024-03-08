Women’s Day: Meet Annu Kumari Who Defied All Odds To Join Bihar Police, Now Campaigns Against Child Marriage | Exclusive

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Annu Kumari chose a career as a police constable over early marriage and has become an inspiration for other women aspirants.

Anu Kumari redirect her dowry funds to higher education and also defied the prospect of early marriage to join Bihar's police academy.

New Delhi: During its G20 Presidency, India established ‘women-led development’ as a key focal point and there is no doubt that empowered women can have a multiplier effect on the nation’s economy. However, according to the annual gender gap report (2023) of the World Economic Forum, India ranked 127th out of 146 countries and with a percentage of just 36.7 in economic participation and opportunity, the country recorded one of the lowest women labour force participation rates (LFPR) in the world. Organisations like the Population Foundation of India are, however, working at the grassroots level to change this narrative and helping to pen success stories for young rural women like Annu Kumari.

Annu Was Expected to Get married at Age 20

Meet Annu who hails from Amawan in the Rajauli subdivision of Nawada district, Bihar, and was expected to get married by the age of 20 or earlier. Her dream to become a police constable seemed far-fetched but when she met Sheela Devi, a mentor at Kishori Samooh, a programme run by the Population Foundation of India, her life took a turn for the better.

Speaking to Indi.com about her journey, Anu says, “Inspired by a woman traffic police officer, I wanted to join the Bihar Police Training Academy. But it is over 300km away from my village and I did not know how I would be able to fulfil my dream. Joining Kishori Samooh was a turning point. It trains young girls in menstrual hygiene management, nutrition, and health and mentors them to reach their goals.”

How Anu Channelised Dowry Funds For Higher Education

It should be noted that Kishori Samooh and Sheela Devi demonstrated the transformative impact mentorship and community support can have on the lives of young women like Annu Kumari who was subsequently not only able to convince her family to redirect her dowry funds to higher education but also defied the prospect of early marriage to join Bihar’s police academy. Her trailblazing achievement also set an example for others and inspired her community to prioritise education of women.

As Sheela Devi says, “This is a story of resilience and empowerment because Annu not only overcame her challenges but has also emerged as a youth champion who is campaigning against child marriages and promoting reproductive rights. By enrolling in the Police Academy, she has successfully challenged gender norms, is inspiring young women to pursue their ambitions, and is spearheading a broader societal shift where the aspirations of daughters are being taken seriously.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.