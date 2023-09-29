Home

News

Women’s Reservation Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent

Women’s Reservation Bill Becomes Law After President Murmu’s Assent

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to Womens' Reservation Bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Womens’ Reservation Bill has now become a law after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the landmark legislation which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Trending Now

According to a law ministry notification issued on Friday, the president gave her assent on Thursday.

You may like to read

Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

According to its provision, “It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES