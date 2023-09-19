Women’s Reservation Bill: How is NDA Govt’s Proposal Different From UPA Version | Explained

Women's Reservation Bill: The Narendra Modi-led BDA government is expected to cover the OBC community as well in the ambit of the new bill.

Women’s Reservation Bill: The Modi government may also aim to cover the Rajya Sabha and legislative councils under its ambit.

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women’s Reservation Bill during a meeting at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi and the bill is set to be passed in the special session of Parliament on Wednesday. The bill could mean 33% reservation for women in seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

Trending Now

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said it is their bill. “What about it? It’s ours. Apna hain,” she said. Her response to media persons while entering the Parliament.

You may like to read

What is Women’s Reservation Bill

The new Women’s Reservation Bill, as per the Constitution 108th Amendment Bill, 2008, seeks to reserve one-third (33%) of the total number of seats in state legislative Assemblies and Parliament for women. The new bill also proposes sub-reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo-Indians within the 33% quota. As per the bill, the reserved seats will be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in the state or union territory.

How is New Women’s Reservation Bill Different From UPA One?

Even as things will only be clear once the final draft of the bill is made public, it is however speculated that the Modi government may also aim to cover the Rajya Sabha and legislative councils under its ambit. Earlier, the UPA bill only covered the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies.

Moreover, the new bill is also likely to cover the OBC community in the ambit of women’s reservation. The earlier UPA bill had said that out of the seats reserved for SCs and STs, a third will be reserved for women. Parties like the SP and RJD were requesting that the same reservation should also include the OBCs. However, now, it remains to be seen if the Modi government has accommodated them.

This time, the Central government is expected to make a case that it has brought in a more comprehensive bill than the UPA.

The Central government has argued that it has consulted all political parties and brought the bill with far more consensus, with all political parties asking the government to introduce the bill in the current special session itself.

Women’s Reservation Bill: Check History, Timeline of Events

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1989 had first proposed women reservation bill in elected bodies by introducing the Constitution Amendment Bill to provide one-third reservation for women in rural and urban local bodies. Even as the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha but failed to get passed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989.

Later, in 1992 and 1993, PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced the Constitution Amendment Bills 72 and 73, which reserved one third (33%) of all seats and chairperson posts for women in rural and urban local bodies. The Bills were passed by both the houses and became the law of the nation.

Then on September 12, 1996, Deve Gowda-led United Front government for the first time introduced the 81st Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha for reservation of women in the Parliament. However, the Bill failed to get approval in Lok Sabha, and then it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee chaired by Geeta Mukherjee. Even as Mukherjee commttee presented its report in December 1996, however, the bill lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

After two years, Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government introduced the WRB Bill in the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998. The Bill this time also failed to get support, and lapsed again. It was later again reintroduced in 1999, 2002 and 2003 under the Vajpayee government, but with no success.

After five years, the WRB bill again introduced during Manmohan Singh-led UPA government-1. The centre in 2004 included it in its Common Minimum Programme and finally tabled it on 6 May 2008, this time in Rajya Sabha to prevent it from lapsing again. The Bill was eventually passed in the Rajya Sabha with 186-1 votes on March 9, 2010. However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in 2014 with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

It should be noted that the bills once introduced or passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse, hence the Women’s Reservation Bill is still very much active and will be tabled in Lok Sabha today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES