Women’s Reservation Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha, Check Key Points

Women's Reservation Bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal after a brief introduction on it by PM Narendra Modi. Know key points of this Bill..

Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: On the second day of the Special Parliament Session and the first day of it being held in the new Parliament house, the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’ in the Lok Sabha. The presentation of the bill came after the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a brief introduction about this bill and called it as a monumental step towards women empowerment. The Bill aims at guaranteeing 33% quota for women in Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies and was introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament as the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Women’s Reservation Bill: Key Points

The main objective of the bill is reservation of seats for women in the Lower House of the Parliament, i.e. Lok Sabha. According to the amendment, one-third of the total seats in the lower house will be reserved for the female parliamentarians; this is being done to make sure there is better, greater women representation in the Parliament. Along with the Lok Sabha, this amendment also applies to the State Legislative Assemblies. According to this Bill, one-third of the total seats will be reserved for women. The reservation will also include seats for women from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) community. The provisions of the Women’s Reservation Bill extend to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The Bill states that in the Delhi Assembly, one-third of the total seats reserved for Scheduled Castes are also reserved for women and one-third of the total seats filled in the Delhi Assembly by Direct Election are also reserved for women. It has been clearly specified in the Bill that the provisions with respect to seat reservations for women in Lok Sabha, Delhi Assembly and State Assemblies will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is conducted. As quoted in the Bill, “Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provision of this Part or Part VIII, the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement.” Women’s Reservation Bill also allows for the rotation of the seats reserved for women in the Delhi Assembly, other State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. This will happen after each delimitation exercise determined by the Parliament.

PM Modi On Women’s Reservation Bill

Before the Women’s Reservation Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha by the Law Minister, PM Modi briefly introduced the bill and said that this bill is important to showcase women representation and strength. The Prime Minister requested the MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill with complete majority.

