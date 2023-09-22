Home

News

Women’s Reservation Bill Will Lead To New Confidence In People, Says PM Modi

Women’s Reservation Bill Will Lead To New Confidence In People, Says PM Modi

Rajya Sabha cleared the women's reservation bill on Thursday, with all 215 members voting in favor of the proposed legislation.

‘Women’s Reservation Bill Will Lead To New Confidence In People’: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha passed the historic bill on Thursday that reserves one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill received a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. With the Rajya Sabha’s endorsement, this landmark bill has now been successfully passed by Parliament.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the house, stated that the Parliament passing the Women’s Reservation Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

You may like to read

“This bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message,” PM Modi said in the Upper House before voting on the bill.

The Prime Minister stated that there has been several discussions on the Bill in both houses for the past two days and over 132 parliamentarians took part in the meaningful discussion which will be helpful.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha and stated that it will be implemented after following due processes.

Notably, Women’s Reservation Bill is the first bill that is passed by the new parliament building. The bill was cleared in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and passed the Upper House it will be sent to President Draupadi Murmu for the final approval.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES