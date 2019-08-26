New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur said that she was wondering whether the opposition was using some kind of ‘maarak shakti‘ against her party.

“Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and opposition is up to something, using some ‘maarak shakti‘ against the BJP,” said Thakur speaking at a memorial service of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

“I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders like Sushma ji, Babu Lal ji, then Jaitley ji left us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?” she said.

Earlier, Pragya Singh Thakur had said that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 terror attack because of her “curse”, triggering a major outcry following which she apologized.

“Maine kaha tera (Hemant Karkare) sarvanash hoga. Theek sava mahine mein sutak lagta hai. Jis din main gayi thi us din iske sutak lag gaya tha. Aur theek sava mahine mein jis din atankwadiyon ne isko maara, us din uska anth hua (Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me in Malegaon blasts and treated me very badly. I told him your entire clan will be erased. He died because of his karma),” Sadhvi said.