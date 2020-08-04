New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19, chose not to go to AIIMS in Delhi. After testing positive for the dreaded virus, Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Also Read - Team Rahul vs Veterans: Shashi Tharoor, Others Rally Behind Manmohan Singh Over UPA's Legacy

“True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state.” The Congress leader further said that public institutions need the “patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence”, tweeted Tharoor. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: 'Much to Welcome But...,' Shashi Tharoor Points Out Sharp Discrepancies

His remarks came in response to a tweet by a netizen hailing AIIMS as one of the Temples of modern India, a concept coined by Pandit Nehru. Also Read - AIIMS Doctors Remove 20-cm Knife From Man's Liver After He Swallows it in a Rare Surgery

Earlier on Sunday, Shah announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Notably, he is the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

“Following the appearance of initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested and the report is positive. My health is fine but on the advice of doctors I am getting admitted to hospital. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Shah had tweeted.

Besides Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, both of whom have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are undergoing treatment at private hosptials.