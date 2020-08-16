New Delhi: Expressing anguish over the death of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered his contribution to Indian cricket and politics. Also Read - 'Irreparable Loss': Yogi Adityanath Mourns Demise of Cabinet Colleague Chetan Chauhan

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Chetan Chauhan distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader.

"Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi said.

Union Minister and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur also expressed sorrow over Chauhan’s death and said he was a good person besides being a cricketer and politician.

“It is unbelievable that #ChetanChauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician,” Anurag Thakur said in a tweet.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed condolence over Chauhan’s death and said he had many memorable moments with him.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the demise of Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace,” Rijiju said.

Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. Chauhan was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.