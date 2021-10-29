New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and called him a wonderful personality. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.Also Read - RIP Puneeth Rajkumar | LIVE UPDATES: Mortal Remains Reach Home, Fans Present in Huge Numbers

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti ,” PM Modi said.

Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday following a heart attack, hospital sources said. The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar “was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated.”

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called ‘Appu’ by his fans. A popular television presenter, the ‘power star’, who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.