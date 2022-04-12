New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu BJP will not allow the imposition of Hindi in the southern state.Also Read - Impressed With Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi Chaiwala Renames His Shop As 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall'

"Tamil Nadu BJP won't allow Hindi imposition in the state. BJP will be proud if Tamil will be a link language in our country. If we want it, the Tamil Nadu government should write to all other states and ask 10 Tamil schools in those states. If it's done, BJP will welcome it," said K Annamalai, TN BJP chief.