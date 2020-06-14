New Delhi: Amid claims and counter-claims on the situation along the Line of Actual (LAC) with China in Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday once again stressed that ‘talks are underway with China at diplomatic and military level’, adding that ‘the government won’t keep anyone in the dark’. Also Read - 'Situation Along China Border Under Control, Have Very Strong Ties with Nepal,' Says Army Chief Naravane

Addressing the 'Jammu Jan Samwad Rally', the Defence Minister said, "Talks are underway with China at diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform the opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark."

"I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation," he added.

The Defence Minister's remarks come a day after Army Chief General MM Naravane too said that 'situation along the China border is under control', adding that 'having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks'.

The Defence Minister’s remarks come a day after Army Chief General MM Naravane too said that ‘situation along the China border is under control‘, adding that ‘having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks’.

On June 6, a meeting between had taken place between Leh-based 14 Corps’ Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and Major General Liu Lin from the Chinese side.

Notably, in the absence of detailed information from the government with regards to the crisis, which is now over a month old, claims have been made by certain quarters that thousands of Chinese troops had ‘intruded’ into India and ‘occupied 60 square km territory’ in Ladakh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly tried to corner the government on the issue, even going to the extent of directly asking the government if the Chinese have indeed occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.