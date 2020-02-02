New Delhi: The protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh said they are not affected by the attack that took place on Saturday night. They would continue their stir until the government revokes the amended citizenship law.

Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena was supposed to take out a pro-CAA march today at 11 AM. However, the protest has been called off. Issuing a press note early this week, Hindu Sena said that it would remove all “Shaheen Bagh Jihadis” on Sunday. On Saturday, it said it won’t take out the march.

“Millions of people are inconvenienced by the closure of the Shaheen Bagh road on the pretext of anti-CAA protests. Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of anti-India voices. This protest is going on under the office of Popular Front of India (an organisation accused of inciting violence]. This organisation is affiliated with the terrorist organisation SIMI,” the Hindu Sena had threatened earlier.

Delhi Police are on the alert to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Randhawa has said that Hindu Sena has not been given any permission to hold the march. There will be police deployed at Shaheen Bagh.

A 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, triggering panic on Saturday evening. The man was later taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident. Taking note of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take strict action in connection with the incident.

“Many women and children were inside the tent when the incident occurred. We rushed to the spot on hearing a gunshot. Everyone is scared. But we won’t leave,” a woman protester told PTI.

