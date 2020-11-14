New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that his party won’t be making alliance with any major parties. Also Read - BJP's New Team of State in-charges: Radha Mohan Singh Appointed For UP, Kailash Vijayvargiya Retains WB

Speaking about the party's strategy for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the leader said, "We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones."