New Delhi: Days after Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought report from the Chief Secretary of the state for not informing him about the move.

Khan, while speaking to reporters over the issue also made it clear he would not remain a ‘mute spectator’ and would ensure the law of the land is upheld.

Sources: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from State Government's Chief Secretary regarding Kerala moving to Supreme Court against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct (file pic) pic.twitter.com/OmLVUjIPWo — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Notably, Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution in the state assembly against the CAA and to knock on the doors of the top court, challenging the new law.

Speaking to reporters, the Governor had expressed his displeasure saying that as per Rules of Business Section 34(2) sub section 5, the state government should inform the Governor on matters that affect the relations between the state and the Centre.

However, the state has maintained that it had not violated any rules and no deliberate attempts had been made to

challenge the authority of the Governor’s office.

Earlier on January 14, Kerala became the first state to knock on the doors of the top court, challenging the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. In its petition, theKerala government called the CAA ‘completely unconstitutional.’

The court will hear this petition, and more than 60 others like it on the same issue, on Wednesday.

The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their respective native countries to escape religious persecution there and came to India before December 31, 2014.