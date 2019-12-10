Mumbai: After supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha Monday in “national interest”, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said that his party may not support the bill in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bill will be tabled tomorrow. Thackeray said that if the government does not pay heed to the changes suggested by the Sena on the Bill, then it will reconsider its position on the CAB.

“We will not give support to the Bill (Citizenship Amendment Bill) unless things are clear,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

“If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too,” he added.

“Anyone who disagrees is a ‘deshdrohi’ is their illusion. We have suggested changes in Citizenship Amendment Bill we want in Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country,” he said.

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government over the CAB, saying that the Centre’s move would “destroy the foundation” of India. “The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

His remarks against the CAB come after the Shiv Sena, Congress’ ally in Maharashtra backed the NDA over the passage of the contentious Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The Bill, which has evoked massive protests in the northeastern states, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM on Wednesday. The CAB aims to guarantee Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities, i.e. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.