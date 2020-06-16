New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly questioning the government on the situation with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, on Tuesday tweeted his tributes for the three Indian Army personnel who were martyred in a violent clash with the Chinese troops last night. Also Read - Ladakh Clashes: 'Indian Troops Crossed LAC in Galwan Valley Again,' Claims China | Top 10 Points

He tweeted: “Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time.” Also Read - ‘Don’t Cross Borderline’: China Urges India to Abide by Relevant Agreement on Ladakh Standoff

Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Eye For an Eye, Tooth For a Tooth - How Tensions Between India And China Escalated | SEE Map My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2020

Notably, Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, and two jawans were martyred after a violent clash broke out between the two sets of troops during de-escalation at a point in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where the two sides have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation since first week of May.

While India has accepted its casualties, the Chinese side is yet to give any figures on its casualties/injuries, though it has been suggested by the Chinese media that the Chinese troops have suffered casualties as well, though it is yet to be officially verified by Beijing.

This is the first time since 1975 that there have been casualties in a border skirmish between India and China.