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Work from home, car-pooling by judges, and video conferencing: Supreme Court responds to PM Modis appeal for saving fuel

Work from home, car-pooling by judges, and video conferencing: Supreme Court responds to PM Modi’s appeal for saving fuel

The Supreme Court on Friday announced a series of fuel conservation measures, which include virtual hearings, car-pooling by judges, and Work From Home.

(File image)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing fuel crisis due to the tensions in West Asia, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to adopt an austere lifestyle to conserve fuel, the Supreme Court on Friday announced a series of fuel conservation measures. These measures include virtual hearings on miscellaneous days, car-pooling by judges and Work From Home (WFH) arrangements for registry staff.

Video Conferencing On Miscellaneous Days

The apex court, in a circular issued by Secretary General Bharat Parashar, said that matters listed on miscellaneous days, Mondays, Fridays or such other days declared as miscellaneous, as well as matters taken up during partial working days, will now be heard only through video-conferencing until further orders.

“The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent promptly, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon’ble Court,” the circular stated.

Car Pooling

The judges have “unanimously resolved” to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves “to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel”, said the Supreme Court.

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Work From Home

In another significant step, the apex court permitted up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the registry to work from home for up to two days a week. The circular clarified that the remaining staff would continue to be physically present in the office to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the court administration.

“The Registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week,” the circular said.

It further directed that officials permitted to work from home must remain available on the telephone and be prepared to attend the office whenever required.

The circular also empowered concerned Registrars to restrict or modify the WFH arrangement in branches where the nature of work requires physical presence or where remote functioning is found ineffective.

PM Modi’s Appeal

The measures come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens and institutions to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary expenditure in view of the economic pressures arising from the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Several state governments and organisations, including the Delhi government, have since announced fuel-saving steps such as WFH arrangements, promotion of public transport and curbs on official travel.

(With IANS inputs)

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