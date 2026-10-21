Work from home, double parking charges: Delhi govt to implement winter pollution action plan from November 1 – Check full list of curbs here

Delhi will implement its winter pollution action plan from November 1. Measures such as 50 percent work from home, double parking charges, staggered office timings and vehicle entry restrictions to be implemented from next month.

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Work from home, double parking charges: Delhi govt to implement winter pollution action plan from November 1 – Check full list of curbs here | Image: X

Winter Pollution Action Plan: As winter is going to start in a few weeks, the Delhi government is all set to implement the Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution in the capital city. The curbs are set to be implemented from November 1 to February 28. As per the plan, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will be restricted from entering the capital city from November 1 to January 31.

Delhi’s Winter Action Plan: Full List of Curbs

Government Doubles Parking Charges

The state government has instructed authorised parking facilities to double charges from November 1 to February 28 in order to reduce the volume of private vehicles on roads. However, the revised parking charges will not be applied to parking facilities owned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Revised Office Timings

To curb vehicular emissions, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm. However, the timings for offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) are 10 am to 6:30 pm. The revised timings will be implemented from November 1 to February 28.

Work From Home

The Delhi government has instructed government and private offices to implement 50 percent work from home to their employees during the period. The remaining half are allowed to attend the office.

No. Measure Details Implementation period 1 Double parking charges Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled to discourage private vehicle use. The hike will not apply to parking facilities owned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). November 1 to February 28 2 Staggered office timings MCD offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while GNCTD offices will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm. November 1 to February 28 3 50% work from home Government and private offices will be directed to allow 50% of their workforce to work from home, while the remaining employees attend office. November 1 to February 28 4 No PUC, no fuel Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps across Delhi-NCR. Already in force since October 1 5 Construction and demolition curbs Restrictions will apply to construction and demolition activities. AI-based monitoring will be used to strengthen compliance with pollution-control norms. Under the Winter Action Plan 6 Restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the capital. November 1 to January 31 7 Cleaner public transport The government will promote electric buses, improved Metro connectivity and carpooling to reduce private vehicle use and vehicular emissions. Under the Winter Action Plan

No PUC Certificate No Fuel

The government has already implemented the rule from October 1. Under this measure, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be able to refuel at petrol pumps across Delhi-NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued an order in May that “no fuel shall be dispensed” to vehicles that don’t have a valid PUC certificate. Number-plate recognition cameras are being used to detect these vehicles.

Construction, Demolition Restrictions

The Winter Action Plan also includes curbs on construction and demolition activities, along with AI-based monitoring of construction sites to strengthen compliance with pollution-control norms.

Green Public Transport

The Delhi government is promoting cleaner mobility through electric buses, smooth Metro connectivity and carpooling in order to reduce volume of private vehicles on roads and help bring down vehicular emissions.