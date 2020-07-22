New Delhi: Ahead of Unlock 3, which is scheduled to start from August 1, the Centre has extended work from home facilities for IT and BPO companies. The department of telecommunications has extended the connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. Also Read - Guwahati Lockdown Extension: Result Not Desirable, Says Minister, Guwahati to Reopen From Next Week

1. In March, the department facilitated work from home till April 30.

2. In April, it was extended till July 31.

3. This time, the department is not setting any short-term deadline.

4. This indicates that the guidelines of unlock 3 likely to be issued before August 1 may be the final guidelines to be applicable until the end of the year. Previously, the government issued SOP for the reopening of office premises in a staggered manner.

Currently, around 85 per cent of the IT workforce is working from home and only those performing critical functions are going to offices.