Gurugram, Haryana: With the onset of monsoon in the city, the Gurugram administration has assured that it will issue work-from-home notices for offices in advance to avoid traffic congestion on roads. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav reportedly held a meeting with senior officials to review monsoon preparedness across the district. During the meeting, he urged private firms to allow their employees to work from home on days of heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.Also Read - Monsoon Beauty Tips: 5 Home Remedies to Beat Humidity by Shahnaz Husain

Yadav asserted that 112 locations have been identified in the city where there is a problem of waterlogging. He said that 16 senior officials have been deployed to inspect these areas and look after preparedness so that traffic police can manage the movement of vehicles at different intersections. Also Read - Weather Forecast July 1: Monsoon Arrived in Delhi, Good Rains to Continue in Many Parts of India Including NCR

“Downpour triggers traffic jams. If there are more vehicles on the roads, the work of different agencies will be hampered. Thus, we will share the possible rainy days with corporate agencies and urge them to tell their employees to work from home,” Times of India quoted Yadav as saying. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Water Logging and Traffic Jam in Delhi-NCR After Heavy Rainfall, Rains to Continue | Watch Video

Furthermore, the official stated that orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) might be issued to shut non-motorised transport underpasses at Rajiv Chowk during rain and the entry to other underpasses would also be prevented by putting up barricades in case those are flooded.

Earlier on Thursday, Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and massive traffic snarls on key stretches after the city received monsoon showers. While Kadipur recorded 12 mm rainfall, Harsaru received 12 mm, Wazirabad reported 18 mm, Badshahpur received 5 mm, Manesar reported 10 mm, Farrukhnagar got 29 mm, and Sohna received 4 mm rainfall, reported the Indian Express.