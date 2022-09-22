Gurugram Work From Home Latest News Today: Keeping in view the heavy rainfall alert on Friday, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday night asked all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and ensure repair work of roads and drains. Heavy rains on Thursday resulted in waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city.Also Read - 'Companies Must Clarify Policies on Employment, Moonlighting', Say Experts as Work From Home Nears End in IT Sector

More rains on Friday

Moreover, the weather department has predicted heavy rains for Friday. All private educational institutions, schools and colleges have also been asked to close classes due to heavy rains.

Read full advisory

In the advisory, the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

“In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” it said.

Waterlogging, traffic jams in Gurugram

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of the city, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads.

The waterlogging caused traffic jam near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

I love the rains, but this is taking it a bit too far!! Welcome to #rains in #Gurugram and clogged roads! @TOIGurgaon pic.twitter.com/TOnbFWsekv — Nidhi Wali (@NidhiWali) September 22, 2022

Gurugram receives 54 mm rainfall

As per updates from the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm. The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.

The flow of vehicles is smooth in large part of Gurugram though the traffic moved slowly at some locations, DSP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said. Though police claimed that they managed to deal with traffic snarls, commuters faced a tough time travelling.