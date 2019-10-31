New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Ahmadabad on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, addressed an IAS Probationers Event on Thursday. He called upon the young IAS officers to work together for the nation, saying silos and hierarchy don’t help the system.

He also asked the IAS probationers to work together to fulfil the central government’s vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. “Let us work towards making India a five trillion dollar economy,” Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

He asked them to solve one problem in their area of posting at one time. “I suggest you deal with one big problem of your area of posting at one time and try to solve it completely – this means ‘One district, one problem and total solution’,” he said.

“This course, Aarambh, is nation-centric and future- centric. It will usher a paradigm shift in administration, whereby people stop working on silos. Instead, people work together and in a comprehensive manner,” PM Modi said.

He also added that no bureaucratic posting should be seen as a punishment rather it should be treated as an opportunity. “The presence of silos and hierarchy doesn’t help our system. Whoever we are, wherever we are, we have to work together for the nation,” he added.

“Let’s change how we look at things. Even something like a changed terminology helps. Earlier, people would keep saying backward districts. Today we say aspirational districts. Why should any posting be a punishment posting? Why not see it as an opportunity posting?” the PM said.

Talking about Sardar Patel’s contribution, Pm Modi said Patel had shown that to bring a significant change in the life of common man, there should always be the presence of strong willpower.