Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday lamented the fact the MLAs were blaming him for the failure of the coalition government. Kumaraswamy said that he worked like a slave for the MLAs and coalition partner.

“I had given full freedom to all the MLAs, and even Corporation Chairmen, why they are blaming me I don’t know. For the last 14 months, I worked like a slave for these MLAs and our coalition partners (Congress),” said Kumaraswamy.

He also said that he is the happiest person now after vacating the office as a Chief Minister but was pained because no one allegedly appreciated his work.

Former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy: Even when MLAs used to come without taking an appointment,I met them.Whatever requests they had for the development of their constituencies,I took decisions on them immediately. What previous Congress govt couldn’t achieve, I did in 14 months. pic.twitter.com/LURvWEv1XQ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Kumaraswamy added that he has no interest to continue in politics but doing so because of the party workers.

“Caste politics, muscle power, and money power is going on, there is no fairness in political activity nowadays. For good people, it is very difficult,” said Kumaraswamy.

According to him, Congress high command wholeheartedly wanted to join hands with JD(S) and form the government but some local leaders were not interested.